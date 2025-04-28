DT
Home / Punjab / 28-year-old Pakistani woman goes missing in Punjab's Gurdaspur

28-year-old Pakistani woman goes missing in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Her Indian visa was revoked following suspension of cross-border visa services in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:46 PM Apr 28, 2025 IST
File photo of Maria Bibi and her husband.
A 28-year-old Pakistani woman has gone missing after her Indian visa was revoked following the suspension of cross-border visa services in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

Maria Bibi, who is pregnant and married to Sonu Masih in Sathiali village near Gurdaspur, disappeared shortly after meeting an advocate on Sunday. She was accompanied by her husband and mother-in-law during the meeting.

Her disappearance has sparked a search by local police. On Saturday, she visited the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for a routine check-up.

