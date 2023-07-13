28-yr-old thrashed to death in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 12

A youth of Aulakh village of Faridkot was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday.

While the police are waiting for the postmortem report and conducting an investigation, family members of 28-year-old deceased Gur Iqbal Singh alleged that after tying him to a tree, family members of a girl in the village gave him severe thrashing, leading to his death.

Jeet Kaur, mother of the deceased, alleged that her son had married a girl in the village against her parents’ wishes. They had returned to their villages. When my son went to the girl’s house to meet her, her family members caught him, tied to a tree and beaten him to death.

Shamsher Singh, DSP, said the preliminary investigation revealed that the youth had married a girl of his village against the wisher of her parents.

