280 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar, April 30
The police seized 280 kg poppy husk from a car that crashed into a naka on the Hanumangarh highway on Saturday night.
Sub Inspector Vijender Sharma said the speeding car was chased and stopped in a field. An unlicensed pistol and a live cartridge were also found in the vehicle. Lakshman Jat of Gadwala and Ram Pratapof Meghana village were held under the NDPS and the Arms Act. The illegal consignment was packed in 15 bags.
