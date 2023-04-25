 ‘28K given jobs in year’: CM hands over letters to 409 : The Tribune India

‘28K given jobs in year’: CM hands over letters to 409

Bhagwant Mann Punjab Chief Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government had given 28,873 jobs to the youth in one year, whereas the previous Congress government had given around 8,000 jobs in its maiden year.

He said this at the Municipal Bhawan, where he handed over appointment letters to 409 newly recruited SDOs, clerks, junior draftsmen and others in the Local Government, PWD, Technical Education and General Administration Departments.

The CM said that due to the callousness of the previous regimes, a government job was a ‘distant dream’ for the youth, whereas his government had ensured that the youth got jobs on merit and a transparent mechanism had been evolved for that.

He said the government had been mulling to move to court for the recovery of Rs 55 lakh from the former ministers who had signed the file to ensure a ‘cosy’ stay for the dreaded criminal Mukhtar Ansari, in the Ropar Jail.

