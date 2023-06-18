29,684 jobs given to youth in a year, claims govt

Chandigarh, June 17
CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government had in year handed over 29,684 government jobs to the youth and many more opportunities were in the pipeline. At a function to hand over job letters to 401 clerks in the Local Government Department and 17 JEs in the Water Supply & Sanitation Department, he exhorted them to discharge their duty with dedication.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour
2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...
ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case
Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison