29 rly stations to be made world class: MoS

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash today said provisions of Rs 4,762 crore had been made for rail projects in Punjab in the Union Budget 2023-24. He said the Vande Bharat Express train would run between Delhi and Amritsar in the near future.

He said a plan had been made to install “One station, one product, one stall” at 15 railway stations across Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar today to discuss the General Budget, Som Prakash said at present, work was going on in Punjab on 16 projects at a cost of

Rs 24,427 crore.

He said under the “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme”, 29 railway stations of the state would be developed as world-class stations.

Under this scheme a provision of Rs 99 crore was made for the Jalandhar Cantt railway station and Rs 460 crore for the Ludhiana district railway station.

The minister said, “Since 2014, 350 railway flyovers and underbridges have been constructed.

The Modi government is committed to the development of industries. In this series, an integrated manufacturing cluster will be developed on 1,100 acres in Rajpura under the Amritsar-Kolkata corridor.”

Taking on the state’s AAP government, the minister said, “The state government isn’t doing much and has failed to properly utilise funds sent by the Centre, especially on health schemes.”

He said, “We have been pursuing for the completion of work on state’s two new medical colleges, but the state government says its passing maps. The Centre has already sent funds for the two medical colleges.

“The state government speaks much and does little. The Ayushman Scheme is also good, but the AAP government is unfortunately failing to avail its full benefit.”