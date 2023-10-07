Punjab: 29 years on, murder charge in fake encounter case added

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

More than 29 years after Sukhpal Singh allegedly died in an encounter in which “militant” Gurnam Singh Bandala, alias Neela Tara, was shown to have been killed, the Punjab Police have added murder and disappearance of evidence charges to the FIR registered in the matter.

It came to light subsequently that Bandala was alive

A status report by way of an affidavit filed by ADGP Gurpreet Deo said the special investigation team (SIT) had arrested Avtar Singh, alias Tari, and Section 302 and 201, IPC, had been added to the FIR registered at the Fatehgarh Churian police station in Batala district.

“The interrogation of accused Avtar Singh was conducted by SIT and crucial leads were given by him on the basis of which his confessional statement was recorded and an additional statement of a witness was also recorded. On the basis of the evidence collected by SIT, Sections 302 and 201, IPC, have been added to the case.”

SIT had on the previous date of hearing submitted a status report stating that Tari “had a critical role to play in the alleged abduction of Sukhpal Singh”. But he was absconding after expiry of his parole last year.

Going into the background of the matter, Deo added it was established during investigation that Sukhpal Singh was missing since July/August 1994. It was also established that an unknown person was killed in a police encounter in the jurisdiction of the Morinda police station in Ropar district and an FIR was registered on July 29, 1994, for attempt to murder and other offences, and provisions of the Arms Act and TADA (P) Act.

It was claimed by the police that “terrorist Gurnam Singh Bandala was allegedly the person who was killed in the police encounter”. However, it came to light subsequently that Bandala was alive and he was arrested by the Batala police on October 9, 1998, in another case.

