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Home / Punjab / 299 gangster aides arrested in Punjab

299 gangster aides arrested in Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:35 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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On the 201st day of the state-wide “Gangstran Te Vaar” campaign on Sunday, the Punjab Police conducted 597 coordinated raids targeting associates of gangsters, arresting 299 persons and recovering seven weapons.

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Launched on January 20, 2026, by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the campaign brings together district police forces and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to crack down on gangster networks across the state. Since its launch, the operation has resulted in 58,511 arrests, while preventive action has been taken against 246 persons. The police also arrested five proclaimed offenders during the campaign.

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Special DGP (Law and Order) Praveen Sinha said a two-day “Operation Prahaar-4.0” was also conducted in Gurdaspur. It resulted in 371 arrests and the seizure of two pistols, four live cartridges, 448 grams of heroin, 110 intoxicant pills and Rs 8,920 in drug money.

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