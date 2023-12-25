‘Rs 2K cr loans given under agri-infra plan’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Punjab emerged as a frontrunner in implementing the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme as it has sanctioned maximum number of projects in the country. This was stated by Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra here today.

This week, Punjab disbursed Rs 2,000-crore AIF term loans benefiting 7,646 projects, totalling a project cost of Rs 3,500 crore, he said.

Out of the 8,298 projects sanctioned till date, 92 per cent (i.e. 7,646 projects) have received term loans, marking a high disbursal rate along with Madhya Pradesh.

These figures highlight robust collaboration among the State Nodal Agency (Department of Horticulture), other stakeholders and lending institutions in fostering investments for agricultural infrastructure in the state, emphasised the Horticulture Minister.

