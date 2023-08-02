2K litres of ‘lahan’ seized during raids in Ropar

Ropar, August 1
Launching a drive against drug smugglers and anti-social elements, the Ropar police today conducted raids in the district. Nearly 2,000 litres of ‘lahan’ (raw liquor) along with 322 gm of heroin and Rs 7,600 of drug money was recovered during the raids monitored by Ropar Range Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.
SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said six persons were arrested under the NDPS Act, while another was arrested under the Excise Act. As many as 19 habitual offenders were arrested under Section 110 of the CrPC, he said.
Addressing a press conference, the IGP said 14 gazetted officers and 250 police personnel were involved in the raid.
