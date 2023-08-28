 Second supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura police firing case : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Second supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura police firing case

Second supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura police firing case

The SIT presents a 56-page challan along with 2,446 pages of supportive documents in the challan

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 28

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing incident of October 2015 filed the second supplementary challan in the court of JMIC here on Monday.

The SIT presented a 56-page challan along with 2,446 pages of supportive documents in the challan.

Earlier the SIT, headed by LK Yadav, ADGP, and comprising IG Rakesh Agarwal and Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana as members, had presented the first challan on February 24, followed by a supplementary challan on April 25 in the Faridkot court.

The accused in these cases include former Punjab chief minister, late Parkash Singh Badal, his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and former DGP Sumedh Saini.

In the second supplementary chargesheet, the SIT submitted more evidence in the court, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot.

There are two criminal cases relating to the Kotkapura police firing incident in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents. The first was registered by the Kotkapura police against some Sikh protesters on October 14, 2015.

Later, while all accused were given a clean chit, four police officers, including the complainant SHO, were named as accused.

The second FIR in the incident was lodged on August 7, 2018, on the basis of an investigation made by a judicial commission.

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

