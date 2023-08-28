Second supplementary challan filed in Kotkapura police firing case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 28

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing incident of October 2015 filed the second supplementary challan in the court of JMIC here on Monday.

The SIT presented a 56-page challan along with 2,446 pages of supportive documents in the challan.

Earlier the SIT, headed by LK Yadav, ADGP, and comprising IG Rakesh Agarwal and Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana as members, had presented the first challan on February 24, followed by a supplementary challan on April 25 in the Faridkot court.

The accused in these cases include former Punjab chief minister, late Parkash Singh Badal, his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and former DGP Sumedh Saini.

In the second supplementary chargesheet, the SIT submitted more evidence in the court, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot.

There are two criminal cases relating to the Kotkapura police firing incident in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents. The first was registered by the Kotkapura police against some Sikh protesters on October 14, 2015.

Later, while all accused were given a clean chit, four police officers, including the complainant SHO, were named as accused.

The second FIR in the incident was lodged on August 7, 2018, on the basis of an investigation made by a judicial commission.

#Faridkot #Kotkapura