Rs 3,200 crore rural fund not released, Punjab Mandi board defaults on loan repayment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The Punjab Mandi Board has failed to pay an instalment for the loan taken from a consortium of four banks, because of the non-release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues by the Government of India.

The Centre is yet to pay Rs 3,200 crore to the state government as the RDF for the past three cropping seasons. The Mandi Board, once the most cash-rich board in the state, has not been able to pay the instalment of Rs 545 crore, due since January. Though the government had sought additional time from the banks to make the payment, it still failed. The additional time ended yesterday.

The board has also asked the state Finance Department to help it clear the loan amount. It may be mentioned that in 2018-19, the Punjab Mandi Board had taken a loan from the Central Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank, worth Rs 4,650 crore, by pledging its future accruals.

Each year, twice —in June and in December — the state government pays Rs 545 crore. The loan was taken to fund the previous Congress government’s Crop Loan Waiver Scheme. The state government has to pay back a total of Rs 5,500 crore to the banks, which includes the interest charged by the banks. A total of Rs 1,615 crore is yet to be repaid.

The Government of India, however, has said that it would pay a total of just two percent of statutory charges, while also cutting down on the administrative charges for foodgrain procurement. This would mean a loss of Rs 3000 crore to the state and would cause a huge dent in the income of the Mandi Board. The issue is now being raised by the state government with the Centre. After the Centre decided to cut down on the statutory charges and administrative expenses, the state government has again sent a request to the Centre to pay all the charges as was being done previously.

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Central Government has deliberately blocked the development of Punjab and in this regard, the Centre has not yet released 3,200 crore for Punjab. He said that the work of construction of link roads is getting affected. Dhaliwal said he has sought an appointment from the Union Food Minister so that central funds could be released soon.

Deliberate move