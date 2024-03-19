3.3 kg drugs seized near IB

Chandigarh: The BSF seized 3.306 kg heroin, believed to have been dropped by a drone, near the International Border (IB) in the Tarn Taran sector on Monday morning.Troops on patrol saw a black colour bag with four illumination strips and a metal ring attached to it lying near the dargah of Bodal Saha Peer Baba adjacent to Mehdipur village. On inspection, drugs were found inside the bag. TNS
Will focus on youth: YC
Sangrur: The Congress will focus on the youth once it voted to power. This was stated by Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra on Monday at a convention of the Youth Congress at Longowal village, about 20 kilometers from here. He said the Congress would bring employment revolution in the country by creating more job opportunities. He said the Congress would make the youth partners in every sphere and create more jobs for them. — OC
Staff demand pay hike
Muktsar: Employees of the Rural Institute for Vocational Training, Badal village, have been protesting for the last 15 days demanding salary as per the regular pay scale. The protesters said they were providing their services since 2017. TNS
SAD appoints dist chief
Muktsar: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today appointed Manjinder Singh Bittu, who is son of former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, as Muktsar district (Urban) chief. Earlier, Bittu served as circle head of the SAD. Besides, he has remained chairman of the Bariwala Market Committee during the SAD-BJP government. TNS
Protest atop water tank
Anandpur Sahib: A day after starting fast unto death, Jaswinder Kaur, convener, 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front, climbed atop a water tank today morning. Members of the union have been sitting on a dharna since August 31, 2023, near residence of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains near Gambhirpur village. Last year, the recruitment of 1158 assistant professors and librarians was quashed by the court.
