3.5% of tax revenue may go to local bodies, decision likely today

The state government is all set to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Finance Commission for devolution of 3.5 per cent of the state’s own tax revenue and its distribution to panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. This means that these urban and rural local bodies will get Rs 7,700 crore for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Other key issues Regularising the services of 6,000 education volunteers across the state

Enhancing the compensation in cases of attacks by animals

Merger of food procurement agency Punsup with Pungrain

The decision will be taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Mansa tomorrow.

The Sixth Finance Commission, headed by former Chief Secretary KR Lakhanpal, submitted its report to the Governor in March 2022. Last November, the recommendations as regards the devolution of state’s own tax revenue to local bodies and the distribution of the same to urban and rural local bodies were accepted by the AAP government.

Sources in the state government told The Tribune that the CM also had a meeting with members of the commission last month. It is learnt that the CM was of the concerted view that these bodies needed to be strengthened financially, and had reportedly agreed that 55 per cent of this tax devolution would go to the panchayati raj institutions and the remaining 45 per cent to the urban local bodies.

The Finance Commission report worked this out to be a devolution of Rs 4,237 crore to rural and Rs 3,467 crore to the urban local bodies.

The Council of Ministers are also likely to deliberate on the issue of regularising the services of 6,000 education volunteers. Another public interest issue to be taken up for discussion in the Cabinet is enhancing the animal attack compensation. The proposal to merge food procurement agency Punsup with Pungrain will also be discussed.