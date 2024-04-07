3.7 kg opium, 5 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar, April 6
As a spurt in drug smuggling during Lok Sabha elections continue, a day after seizing one kg opium, the city-2 police in Abohar last night seized 2 kg opium from a bike. However, the accused managed to escape. The police have registered a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The accused who escaped was identified as Arun Kumar, alias Latu, a resident of Jammu Basti.
In Sriganganagar, the police arrested five persons along with 1.7 kg opium, 5 kg poppy husk and 135 intoxicating pills. In another incidents, SI Manjit Kaur seized 5 kg poppy husk from one Gopi Ram of Jhadisara village while a team led by SI Naresh Kumar recovered 135 intoxicating pills from one Babbu Dhanak last night.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers