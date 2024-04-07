3.7 kg opium, 5 kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 6

As a spurt in drug smuggling during Lok Sabha elections continue, a day after seizing one kg opium, the city-2 police in Abohar last night seized 2 kg opium from a bike. However, the accused managed to escape. The police have registered a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The accused who escaped was identified as Arun Kumar, alias Latu, a resident of Jammu Basti.

In Sriganganagar, the police arrested five persons along with 1.7 kg opium, 5 kg poppy husk and 135 intoxicating pills. In another incidents, SI Manjit Kaur seized 5 kg poppy husk from one Gopi Ram of Jhadisara village while a team led by SI Naresh Kumar recovered 135 intoxicating pills from one Babbu Dhanak last night.

