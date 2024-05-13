3.76 kg drugs, two drones seized near IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

In separate incidents along the International Border, security agencies seized 3.76 kg of narcotics and two Chinese drones in the past 24 hours.

On the night of May 11 to 12, the BSF jawans intercepted the movement of a drone near Havelian village in the Amritsar Sector. The likely dropping zone was cordoned off and after an extensive search a drone along with yellow-coloured packet containing 498 grams of heroin was seized from fields.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF jawans carried out a search on the outskirts of Hardo Rattan village in the Amritsar Sector, during which a packet containing 520 grams of heroin was found from fields.

In the Tarn Taran Sector, a joint search was carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police at two locations. A packet with a metal ring and illuminating strips containing 2.17 kg of heroin was found in the fields adjoining Sankatara village.

Similarly, a packet containing 569 grams of heroin was found from the fields near TJ Singh village.

