3,910 seek medical aid in flood-hit Jalandhar areas

Jalandhar, July 16

As many as 3,910 patients are seeking medical aid in the flood-hit areas of Jalandhar with a majority being suffered from skin problems and gastroenteritis. While no case of malaria or dengue has been reported, the Health Department has also begun malaria sampling of suspected patients as a preventive measure.

As many as 25 medical teams and 16 rapid response teams have been pressed into service.

Until 12 noon today, 3,910 patients had sought help for various ailments. Of these, 948 were suffering from skin allergies, 694 with fevers, 364 with gastroenteritis and 204 with hypertension. As many as 180 patients were children under the age of five and nine were women.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh also met teams this morning and also reviewed the status of vector-borne diseases. It has been a week since Jalandhar villages have been flooded. The Mandala Channa breach was plugged yesterday while water remains standing in most of the villages, despite a marginal reduction in its level at some places. Health experts raise concerns over mosquito larvae breeding. The department has also started fogging and spray of larvicides and disbursal of chlorine tablets in the region.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma said, “As many as 25 medical teams and 16 rapid response teams have been pressed into service. Two teams are daily visiting door-to-door in villages by boats to provide medicines in those villages where water hasn’t receded.”

