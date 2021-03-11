3 Abohar youths die of drug 'overdose' in 7 days

Abohar, May 12

Three deaths reportedly due to drug “overdose” in the past one week in Abohar have dented the AAP government’s resolve to curb the menace.

The Congress and BJP slammed the AAP for its failure to keep tabs on drug mafia.

Dhanpat Siyag of the BJP said, “The recent deaths are unprecedented.” Sushil Siyag of the Congress said drug menace could be controlled after ending political influence.

Acting on the complaint of Amarjit Singh, brother of deceased Sukhdev Singh of Himmatpura village, the police have registered a case against Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Kulwant Singh under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC. One of the accused is the husband of a sarpanch.

It’s alleged that Rakesh and Manoj took Sukhdev to the house of Kulwant at Dhani Baloch Kera. Sukhdev’s condition worsened due to “overdose” of “chitta”. On his way to a Community Health Centre, Sukhdev died. On May 9, a youth reportedly died after consuming heroin at Seed Farm colony. Sources said 21-year-old son of Satnam Singh had also died a day ago in Dhani Kadaka Singh allegedly due to drug “overdose”. — OC

6 peddlers nabbed