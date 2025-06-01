DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 3 arrested, 2 kg heroin seized in Ferozepur

3 arrested, 2 kg heroin seized in Ferozepur

The police here nabbed three alleged drug peddlers in separate incidents and seized 2.1 kg of heroin, 360 intoxicating tablets and Rs. 8.30 lakh in drug money in total from them, according to officials. The police also seized a car...
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:06 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
The police here nabbed three alleged drug peddlers in separate incidents and seized 2.1 kg of heroin, 360 intoxicating tablets and Rs. 8.30 lakh in drug money in total from them, according to officials. The police also seized a car from one of them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said following inputs, a trap was laid near the grain market at Ratta Khera village in Ghall Khurd block during which Harpreet Singh, alias Happy (24), of Nihala Kilcha was nabbed.

“The police seized 1.62 kg of heroin and Rs. 1.30 lakh in drug money following which the accused was booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act,” said SSP.

In the second case, sleuths belonging to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed Rajwinder Singh (24), a resident of Kilche village.

The police seized 1.1 kg of heroin from him. In the third incident, the police arrested Tarn Taran resident Sandeep Kumar, alias Aalu (33), and seized 360 intoxicating tablets and Rs 7 lakh from him.

