3 arrested for robbery

Muktsar: The Malout police on Saturday arrested three robbers and recovered money from them. DSP Balkar Singh said one Jawahar had lodged a complaint on Friday that three persons had looted money from his shop. Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh. TNS
1-kg heroin seized
Fazilka/Abohar: The police have seized 1-kg heroin and arrested a biker while his two accomplices reportedly managed to flee last night taking advantage of the dark near Jalalabad. The contraband is valued around Rs 5 crore in the international market. OC
Mand reaches out again
Amritsar: After Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh did not turn up on Saturday at the invitation of “parallel Jathedar” Dhian Singh Mand, the latter again invited him for a meeting to forge a unity in the Panth at the Akal Takht on August 9.
Tribune Shorts
