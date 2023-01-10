3 arrested from Maharashtra in Nawanshahr murder case

Chandigarh, January 9
In a joint operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, Central agencies and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested three key operatives of gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, for their direct involvement in Makhan Kanga murder case. Kanga was gunned down in Nawanshahr in March 2022.
The trio was arrested from Ambilvali in Thane district.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons were Amandeep Kumar, alias Rancho; Shivam, alias Avtar; and Gurmukh Singh, alias Gora, all residents of SBS Nagar. All the accused were facing a number of criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, carjacking and under the NDPS Act, he added.
Yadav said using technical and human intelligence, the AGTF traced the location of the accused in Maharashtra, following which, a police team was sent to Maharashtra.
“The AGTF teams in a well-coordinated operation with Central agencies and ATS, Maharashtra, have arrested the trio from a hide out at Om Sai Apartments in Thane arranged by gangster Sonu Khatri,” he said.
