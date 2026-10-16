3 arrested over pro-Khalistan graffiti near Diljit Dosanjh’s house in Punjab village

Phillaur police have arrested three men for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the wall of a house in Dosanjh Kalan, the native village of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Pritpal Singh and Shagandeep Singh, all residents of Moga district.

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The three were arrested on October 15 and produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded them to two days of police custody for further interrogation.

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Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih confirmed the arrests on Friday.

The incident took place on October 7, ahead of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour, when unidentified persons allegedly spray-painted slogans, including “Khalistan Zindabad”, on the wall of a house in Dosanjh Kalan.

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The singer’s name was also written on the wall, prompting speculation that the property belonged to him. It was subsequently clarified that the house was not owned by Dosanjh but belonged to his neighbour.

The house owner, Mukhtiar, had said that the smell of spray paint entered his house and woke him up. He alleged that when he went outside, he saw some persons with their faces covered and reprimanded them.

The men subsequently left the spot. On inspecting the wall, he found slogans referring to Khalistan, with the singer’s name written below them. He said the persons might have mistaken his house for Dosanjh’s residence, which is located further along the road.

Mukhtiar, who said he earned his livelihood through daily-wage work, estimated that the damage to his wall had caused him a loss of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

The incident comes amid previous instances of opposition to Dosanjh by pro-Khalistan elements over his public appearances and overseas concerts.

In October 2025, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued a video message criticising Dosanjh after the singer appeared on the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati and touched actor Amitabh Bachchan’s feet.

Pannun alleged that the gesture disrespected the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and called for the singer to be summoned by the Akal Takht. He also threatened to disrupt Dosanjh’s scheduled concert in Australia in November 2025.

Reports of protests by small groups of Khalistan supporters also surfaced during some of Dosanjh’s overseas performances. The singer has, on various occasions, emphasised a message of love, unity and harmony, maintaining that his work is centred on music and entertainment.

The latest arrests are expected to help investigators establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, the motive behind the alleged act and the individual roles of the accused.

The allegations against the arrested men remain subject to the outcome of the investigation and judicial proceedings.