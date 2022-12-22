3 arrested with heroin, arms in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 21

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested three smugglers and seized 2-kg heroin, drug money worth Rs 2,05,000, two pistols, along with 19 live rounds and magazine from them.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said following inputs, the suspects — Gurmanpreet Singh, alias Gora, of Dhola Bhaini village in Fazilka district, Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Bhindar Kalan village in Moga and Vansh of city area — were arrested from Bajidpur village.

“A trap was laid near Jamni Sahib gurdwara and the suspects were nabbed. During the checking of their car, the police seized 2 kg heroin, drug money of Rs. 2,05,000, two pistols (one glock and one .32 bore) along with 19 live rounds and two magazines,” said the SSP.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.