3 arrested with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ropar: Three persons — Sarabjit Singh, Balvir Chand and Balwinder Kumar — of Ropar district were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling poppy husk from Jammu and Kashmir. One quintal of poppy husk been seized from them. TNS

18-yr-old youth electrocuted

Fatehgarh Sahib: An 18-year-old youth, Raj Kumar of the Brahman Majra area in Sirhind, was allegedly electrocuted. The Sirhind Police Post in-charge said Kumar was removing a hoarding, which touched a high-voltage wire, leading to his death. His body was handed over to his relatives. OC

Meet Hayer honours athlete

Barnala: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday honoured athlete Damneet Mann, who had brought laurels to the state by breaking an 11-year-old record and winning a gold medal in the hammer throw event at the 36th National Games in Gujarat. The minister visited the residence of the athlete. TNS

Rs 15 cr for hospital scanners

Chandigarh: Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has approved the purchase of new Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT-CT) & Positron Emission Tomography (PET-CT) worth Rs 15 crore for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur.

#jammu #kashmir #ropar