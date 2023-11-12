3 attempt to loot Abohar bizman

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 11

A case has been registered against three unidentified car-borne miscreants as a small-scale industry owner alleged that they trespassed into the fruit grading and waxing plant owned by him at Jandwala Hanwanta village and made an attempt to loot him.

Waxing plant owner Ram Kumar said someone called him on September 5 and enquired about the plant. Later, three youths came to visit the plant. As he became suspicious about their intentions, they threw chilli powder in his eyes and started beating him. “When I shouted for help, workers rushed in, but the miscreants fled on their car,” said Ram.

