3 Bathinda residents, local conduit held for Rs 4L loot

The Rajasthan police have arrested three Bathinda residents and their local conduit who allegedly robbed a businessman of Rs 4 lakh with the connivance of an employee of the victim.

The police also seized two vehicles used in the incident.

Cops said Rai Singh Suthar of Chak 4-5 NWD village lodged a complaint at the police station on June 29. He was going home from the shop along with his wife when on the way, unknown miscreants stopped their car and vandalised it. They threw chilli powder in his eyes and looted Rs 4 lakh and mobile from him. A case was registered under Section 309 (6) and 324 (2) under the BNS.

A special team arrested four accused, Jagdeep Singh, Pramod, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Nikka Singh, of Chak Kharak Singhwala Doomwali village in Bathinda and local shop employee Madan Lal, based on analysis of CCTV footage and technical information.

Interrogation revealed that on June 28, Bathinda residents rented a car from Sikar and also used their Brezza car to reach Rawatsar. Madan Lal, an acquaintance, informed them about the departure of Rai Singh Suthar from the shop. Subsequently, the accused stopped Suthar's car and assaulted them, threw chilli on and carried out the loot.

The police seized both vehicles and the search for other members of the gang was on. Preliminary investigation indicated that the arrested Bathinda residents were involved in criminal activities in the past also.

…..caption: Three residents of Bathinda and their conduit in police custody at Rawatsar.