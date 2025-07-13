DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / 3 Bathinda residents, local conduit held for Rs 4L loot

3 Bathinda residents, local conduit held for Rs 4L loot

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 02:01 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The Rajasthan police have arrested three Bathinda residents and their local conduit who allegedly robbed a businessman of Rs 4 lakh with the connivance of an employee of the victim.

Advertisement

The police also seized two vehicles used in the incident.

Cops said Rai Singh Suthar of Chak 4-5 NWD village lodged a complaint at the police station on June 29. He was going home from the shop along with his wife when on the way, unknown miscreants stopped their car and vandalised it. They threw chilli powder in his eyes and looted Rs 4 lakh and mobile from him. A case was registered under Section 309 (6) and 324 (2) under the BNS.

Advertisement

A special team arrested four accused, Jagdeep Singh, Pramod, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Nikka Singh, of Chak Kharak Singhwala Doomwali village in Bathinda and local shop employee Madan Lal, based on analysis of CCTV footage and technical information.

Interrogation revealed that on June 28, Bathinda residents rented a car from Sikar and also used their Brezza car to reach Rawatsar. Madan Lal, an acquaintance, informed them about the departure of Rai Singh Suthar from the shop. Subsequently, the accused stopped Suthar's car and assaulted them, threw chilli on and carried out the loot.

Advertisement

The police seized both vehicles and the search for other members of the gang was on. Preliminary investigation indicated that the arrested Bathinda residents were involved in criminal activities in the past also.

…..caption: Three residents of Bathinda and their conduit in police custody at Rawatsar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts