3 bike-borne assailants open fire at Punjab Roadways bus near Ferozepur; conductor injured

3 bike-borne assailants open fire at Punjab Roadways bus near Ferozepur; conductor injured

Police officials are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage to nab the accused; special nakas have been set up and a manhunt launched to apprehend the assailants

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 08:39 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Unidentified motorcycle borne youths fired on a Punjab Roadways bus travelling from Ferozepur to Ganganagar on Tuesday.
Three unidentified motorcycle‑borne youths fired on a Punjab Roadways bus (PB 05 AB 5835), which was travelling from Ferozepur to Ganganagar today.

As per information, the bus started its journey from Ferozepur city at 5.10 pm and, when it crossed Karian Pehlawan village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, three motorcycle‑borne assailants fired at the driver’s side of the bus. They later overtook the bus and fired a few more rounds at its front. According to reports, there were around 25-30 passengers on the bus at the time.

Amandeep Singh, the bus conductor who was injured in the incident, said that the accused used abusive language and then opened fire — during which several bullet pellets hit his legs. After the incident, the assailants fled the scene; the driver then took the bus to the nearest police station in Lakho ke Behram. However, the investigation was taken over by Mamdot police, since the area falls under their jurisdiction.

“We were going peacefully and there was no issue. Suddenly, the accused came out of nowhere and fired two rounds at the bus — one of which hit the front side of the bus and the other near the driver's door,” said Amandeep.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO of Mamdot police station, said the police are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage to nab the accused. Sources added that special nakas have been set up and a manhunt launched to apprehend the assailants.

