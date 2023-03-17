3 booked for Rs 5.5 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police have booked three persons — Manpreet Singh, his wife Jyoti Kaur and Surinder Kumar of Rupana village — for allegedly duping Mehtab Singh of Mahalam village in Ferozepur district of Rs 5.5 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job as a priest at a gurdwara in Canada. TNS

Eight showrooms sealed

Fatehgarh Sahib: Officials of the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council on Thursday sealed eight showrooms over alleged non-payment of property tax for many years. Balwinder Singh, Inspector (property tax), said approximately Rs 7.5 lakh was pending as dues towards them. OC

7 packets of drug seized

Ferozepur: The police have seized seven packets suspected to contain heroin near Chakk Dona Rahime ke village in Mamdot block. According to sources, these packets were reportedly dropped by a Pakistani drone. The police have lodged a case against unidentified persons at the Mamdot police station under Sections 21, 61 and 85, NDPS Act. OC

CS opens reform centre

Sangrur: Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua today inaugurated a “Governance Reform Centre” at the District Administrative Complex. Residents would be able to register their complaints regarding administrative services and get information about the action taken.