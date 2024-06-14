3 booked for duping Dhuri resident of Rs 28L

Sangrur, June 13
The police have booked three persons, including a woman, for allegedly cheating a resident of Ghanaur Kalan village, Dhuri, to the tune of over Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.
A case has been registered against them at the Sadar police station, Dhuri, under Sections 420, 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act 2014.
As per information, Darshan Singh of Ghanaur Kalan village complained to the police that three persons had cheated him of Rs 28,37,000. He stated in the complaint that they had taken money from him on the pretext of sending his son Gagandeep Singh abroad, but neither they sent him abroad, nor returned the money to him.
