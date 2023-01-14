Sangrur: 3 booked for PDS wheat pilferage

Sangrur, January 13
Officials of the Malerkotla Crime Investigations Agency (CIA) have registered a case against three persons for allegedly making flour from wheat, which was meant for Public Distribution System (PDS). The police have confiscated 1,300 kg of wheat and arrested two persons.
As per FIR registered at Amargarh police station under 420, 120-B IPC and 7 of EC Act, CIA In-charge Inspector Harjinder Singh stated that he received secret information that the suspects, Harwinder Singh, Anantpal Singh and Mohammad Salim, were involved in the making flour from wheat meant for PDS and selling the flour at a higher rate.
“After getting information, we have confiscated 1,300 kg of wheat and registered a case against three persons. We have arrested Anantpal and Mohammad and conducting raids to arrest Harwinder,” said the inspector.
