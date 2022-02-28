3 booked for Rs 30L fraud

Sangrur: A youth has been allegedly duped of Rs30 lakh by his wife and in-laws. The victim, Jagdeep Singh, alleged that he spent Rs30 lakh on the studies of his wife abroad. He said his wife and in-laws refused to complete paper work to facilitate visa for him. The police have booked Lavpreet Kaur and her father and brother. TNS
Man beaten to death
Fazilka: A man was allegedly beaten to death death by his in-laws in Fazilka. The complainant, Gurmeet Singh, said his brother Malkeet Singh (32) and his wife Sunita Rani had strained relations. OC
Woman ‘strangled’, case lodged
Fazilka: A man, Shivjit Singh, in connivance with his son and brother allegedly strangled his wife to death apparently over her insistence on giving up alcohol in Jalalabad. A case has been registered.
