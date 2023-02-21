3 booked for Singapore citizen's murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

The NRI wing of the police has booked three persons of Raikot (Ludhiana), including two women, for allegedly causing death of an Indian-born Singapore citizen around eleven months ago.

The police said: “The three accused Kamalpreet Kaur, alias Mahi, her mother Samarjeet Kaur and father Gurbaksh Singh allegedly ‘murdered’ Brij Nandan Singh Soin, a resident of Singapore, on March 31, 2022. They cremated his body (burnt) in Zirakpur while claiming themselves to be his family members.”

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the deceased’s son Ashwin Nandan Singh Soin, who is also a Singapore citizen. Nandan claimed in the FIR that his father was honey-trapped and killed by slow poisoning.

“It was a cold-blooded murder aimed to loot my father. He was blackmailed also. The accused sold off my father’s car three days after his murder and fled with jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 1crore,” Ashwin stated. He approached the NRI wing after no action was taken by Mohali police.

The accused are absconding since the registration of the case.