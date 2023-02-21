3 booked for Singapore citizen's murder

Chandigarh, February 20
The NRI wing of the police has booked three persons of Raikot (Ludhiana), including two women, for allegedly causing death of an Indian-born Singapore citizen around eleven months ago.
The police said: “The three accused Kamalpreet Kaur, alias Mahi, her mother Samarjeet Kaur and father Gurbaksh Singh allegedly ‘murdered’ Brij Nandan Singh Soin, a resident of Singapore, on March 31, 2022. They cremated his body (burnt) in Zirakpur while claiming themselves to be his family members.”
The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the deceased’s son Ashwin Nandan Singh Soin, who is also a Singapore citizen. Nandan claimed in the FIR that his father was honey-trapped and killed by slow poisoning.
“It was a cold-blooded murder aimed to loot my father. He was blackmailed also. The accused sold off my father’s car three days after his murder and fled with jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 1crore,” Ashwin stated. He approached the NRI wing after no action was taken by Mohali police.
The accused are absconding since the registration of the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...