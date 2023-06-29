3 cellphones seized from Ferozepur Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 28

In yet another recovery from the Central Jail, officials seized three mobile phones and two undertrials, besides one unidentified person, were booked.

In the first case, officials recovered two mobiles from barrack No. 1 of block No. 3 of the jail following which one undertrial identified as Parveen Kumar and an unidentified person were booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act at the city police station on Wednesday.

In other case, one undertrial identified as Ajay Kumar, alias Ajju, was booked under the Prisons Act at the city police station following the recovery of one mobile phone during checking of barrack No. 5 of block No. 3 on Wednesday.

Despite stringent measures, mobile phones continue to make their way into the Central Jail. Two days ago, one inmate was booked for using a mobile phone in the jail. He went live on his Instagram account while having some kind of a celebration, which allegedly was held in barrack No. 3 of block No. 2 of the jail. The matter came to the fore when a video of the incident went viral, following which jail officials booked the inmate, who was identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Canal Colony in the cantonment area.