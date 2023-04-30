3 Class VIII toppers given Rs 51,000 each

Chandigarh, April 29
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday felicitated three girls who have bagged the top positions in the Class VIII results, which were declared on Friday.
Honouring the three students — Lovepreet Kaur, Gurankit Kaur and Samarpreet Kaur — with a cash reward of Rs 51,000 each, the CM said it was a red-letter day for the state as these daughters of the state had excelled in the field of education. He said it had been decided that students who score equal marks in the exams will be given the same rank.
The CM said the government was committed to providing a conducive environment to the students, especially girls. He said a policy was being framed for giving monetary rewards to students excelling in the Class V, VIII and X examinations.
