3 contractors booked in Nawanshahr

Chandigarh September 23

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today unearthed a scam related to the allotment of tenders related to labour, cartage and transportation of foodgrain in Nawanshahr.

A spokesperson for the VB said the contractors included Telu Ram, Yashpal and Ajaypal, residents of Udhanwal village in Balachaur. They have been booked under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, and Sections 7, 8, 12 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the probe, it came to the fore that the trio had purchased numerous properties.

Notably, Telu is already lodged in the jail as he was arrested in a similar case registered by the Ludhiana Vigilance. The spokesperson said the raids were underway to arrest Yashpal and Ajaypal to unravel the truth.