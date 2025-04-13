DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / SHO, 5 others suspended after 3 escape from police custody

SHO, 5 others suspended after 3 escape from police custody

Case registered against two police officers and three home guards
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 06:35 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An outer view of Kabarwala police station in Muktsar district in Punjab.
Advertisement

Three police officers and three home guard jawans posted at Kabarwala police station have been suspended after three accused escaped from police custody on Saturday night.

Among those suspended are Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Davinder Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, and assistant munshi Narinder Singh, along with three home guard jawans Gurmeet Singh, Manjit Singh, and Mehtab Singh.

Further, a case has been registered against ASI Jarnail, assistant munshi Narinder, and home guards Gurmeet, Manjit, and Mehtab, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

According to sources, the escaped accused include Boota Singh of Muktsar and Lovetain of Fazilka, who were arrested on Thursday with 3.3 quintal of poppy husk. The third accused, Shamsher Singh of Kattianwali village, had been arrested in an attempt to murder case.

Senior police officers, including Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary, visited the police station today and formed various teams to re-arrest the accused.

Advertisement

“One of the three accused Boota Singh, has already been re-arrested. The SHO and others have been suspended for negligence. An FIR has also been registered in the matter,” said SSP Chaudhary.

He added that the accused managed to escape by breaking a window of the police lock-up.

“The police station building is very old. I will be taking up the matter of its reconstruction with higher authorities,” the SSP added.

Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kumar has been appointed as the new SHO of Kabarwala police station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper