Three police officers and three home guard jawans posted at Kabarwala police station have been suspended after three accused escaped from police custody on Saturday night.

Among those suspended are Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Davinder Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, and assistant munshi Narinder Singh, along with three home guard jawans Gurmeet Singh, Manjit Singh, and Mehtab Singh.

Further, a case has been registered against ASI Jarnail, assistant munshi Narinder, and home guards Gurmeet, Manjit, and Mehtab, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

According to sources, the escaped accused include Boota Singh of Muktsar and Lovetain of Fazilka, who were arrested on Thursday with 3.3 quintal of poppy husk. The third accused, Shamsher Singh of Kattianwali village, had been arrested in an attempt to murder case.

Senior police officers, including Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary, visited the police station today and formed various teams to re-arrest the accused.

“One of the three accused Boota Singh, has already been re-arrested. The SHO and others have been suspended for negligence. An FIR has also been registered in the matter,” said SSP Chaudhary.

He added that the accused managed to escape by breaking a window of the police lock-up.

“The police station building is very old. I will be taking up the matter of its reconstruction with higher authorities,” the SSP added.

Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kumar has been appointed as the new SHO of Kabarwala police station.