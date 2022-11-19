3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

Three policemen were suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them after they arrested a man from an advocate’s chamber in his absence on Thursday.

The District Bar Association (DBA) held a protest in this connection and also met the SSP after which the matter was resolved.

Advocate Himanshu Girdhar had yesterday complained to the DBA that three police personnel had arrested a man from his chamber in his absence and without his knowledge.

He also submitted the CCTV footage of the incident. In his complaint, Girdhar stated that the arrested man, Parminder Singh, was in his chamber regarding a court case and had come to sign documents.

The DBA announced Friday as a “No work day” to protest against the incident.

The DBA’s executive demanded strict action against ‘erring’ police officials and also received support from the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and the DBA, Mohali. The High Court Bar Association wrote to the DGP, stating that this act amounted to interference in dispensation of the justice and was against privileges of lawyers.

Later, in the evening the SSP, Patiala, Varun Sharma, said he was approached by the Patiala DBA over the matter.

He said, “I have suspended three police personnel and ordered an inquiry.”