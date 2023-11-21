3 CPs, seven SSPs transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The police today transferred three Commissioners of Police (CPs) and seven SSPs, besides several senior-level transfers at the state police headquarters and the intelligence wing.

ADGP Praveen Kumar Sinha is the head of the NRI wing while Neerja Voruvuru will head the state Cyber Crime. ADGP RK Jaiswal, who as ADGP, Special Task Force against drugsm was heading the drug-police nexus involving dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh, is posted as ADGP-Intelligence (One) while IG Jaskaran Singh is head of Intelligence wing (Two) and heads Ropar Range also.

IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar is CP, Amritsar, and DIG, Swapan Sharma, is CP, Jalandhar, while Kuldeep Singh Chahal is CP, Ludhiana.

The new SSPs are Harmanbir Singh Gill — Bathinda; Vivek Sheel Soni — Moga; Gulneet Singh Khurana – Ropar; Surendra Lamba – Hoshiarpur; Sartaj Singh Chahal – Sangrur; Harkamlpreet Singh Khakh – Malerkotla; and Diljinder Singh – Pathankot.