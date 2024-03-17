3 criminals injured, one escapes after encounter with police

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 16

An encounter broke out between a police team and four gangsters near Panjgrain village here on Saturday. While three gangsters sustained gunshot injuries in the encounter, one was successful in giving the slip to the police.

Confirming the incident, Faridkot SP(D) Jasmeet Singh said the encounter took place on the Panjgrain-Aulakh village road of the district.

The police claimed that the gangsters, including one from Haryana, were planning to kill member of a rival gang. After receiving a tip-off, a team of the CIA Staff was deputed to the Panjgrain-Aulakh village road.

When the police team reached there, the four gangsters, who were hiding in a room in a field, fired at them. It is alleged that Sonepat gangster Sanjeev was the first one to open fire on the police.

The police also returned fire, injuring three gangsters. However, one gangster managed to escape.

Sources in the police revealed that the gangsters were planning to kill a gangster of Kotkapura.

According to the sources, gangster Sagar, lodged in Panipat jail, had assigned the job of killing a gangster from Kotkapura to gangster Sukhjit Singh Situ, lodged in Faridkot jail. The responsibility of executing this plan was handed over to the four gangsters who had reached the district.

Planned to kill rivals

Gangsters, including one from Haryana, were planning to kill a member of a rival gang

Encounter took place on the Panjgrain-Aulakh village road of Faridkot district

It is alleged that Sonepat gangster Sanjeev was the first one to open fire on the police

The police also returned fire, injuring three gangsters

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot