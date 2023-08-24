3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

Amritsar, August 23
The special task force (STF) of the Punjab Police seized 41 kg of heroin and arrested three cross-border smugglers from Ramdass area in Amritsar.
According to the police, the contraband was concealed under the brick floor of a cattle shed. Those arrested were identified as Agyapal Singh of Ghumrai village, Ranjit Singh of Mehmed Mandara Wala village and Sandeep Singh of Panj Garaya village, all in Ramdass area of Ajnala sub-division. Four cellphones were also seized from them.
