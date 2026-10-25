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Home / Punjab / 3-day annual fair begins at Jain temple in Fatehgarh Sahib

3-day annual fair begins at Jain temple in Fatehgarh Sahib

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:20 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The three-day annual fair at the historic Mata Shri Chakreshwari Devi Jain Temple in Fatehgarh Sahib began on Saturday. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the temple and

paid obeisance, describing his second visit to the shrine as a privilege.

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Kataria said sacred places provided spiritual strength, renewed energy and inspiration to people, motivating them to fulfil their responsibilities with greater dedication. He added that the love and support of people encouraged them to work for the welfare of society.

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SSP Shubham Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarbir Kaur Bhullar, SDM Karun Gupta and temple committee president Sunil Kumar Jain, were also present on the occasion.

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