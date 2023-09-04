3-day police remand for 4 smugglers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

Four smugglers, who were arrested yesterday, were produced before the Duty Magistrate in Batala who sent them to three-day police custody.

The police on Saturday claimed to have busted a cross-border smuggling racket involved in drug peddling through drones. The police arrested seven persons in this connection and recovered 15-kg heroin, Rs 7 lakh of drug proceeds and two cars from their possession.

Gurpinder Singh, Narinder Singh and Ranjodh Singh, all residents of Haruwal village in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur had retrieved the drug consignment smuggled from Pakistan two days ago with drones. They were arrested by the counter intelligence wing on a tip off on Friday.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of remaining four accused, including a woman, Rajdeep Singh, Ram Singh, Jaspal Singh and Rajwinder Singh, all residents of Zira on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that 15 kg of drugs were delivered through drones in six sorties each carrying a packet of 2.5kg. The racket was masterminded by Jaspreet Singh, alias Kali, of Moga who was currently lodged in the Faridkot jail. He was in touch with Pak-based smugglers via Whatsapp. He would be brought on production warrant tomorrow.

During the investigation, Gurpinder Bhinda revealed that accused Jaspreet Kali is expected to send a party to collect the consignment from a parking lot near the Town Hall in Amritsar city. Police teams immediately laid a nakabandi near the parking and arrested the remaining four accused, who came to pick up the heroin consignment. The police teams have recovered Rs 7 lakh drug money and two cars from their possession, he added.