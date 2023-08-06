3-day police remand for Bishnoi’s aide

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 5

Ten days after his deportation from the UAE, the Faridkot police on Saturday brought Vikramjeet Singh Brar, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on production warrants from New Delhi.

He was produced before a judicial court here, which remanded him in three-day police custody. Two years ago, Vikramjeet was booked by the police for demanding Rs 25 lakh as extortion money from a cloth merchant of Kotkapura.

Belonging to the Pilibanga area of Rajasthan, Vikram is facing 11 criminal cases, including two in Faridkot, for murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

He is also an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. It is alleged that he had helped Goldy Brar in executing the singer’s killing.

