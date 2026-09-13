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Home / Punjab / 3 days after taking charge, Dhanaula SHO Lakhwinder Singh sent back to police lines

3 days after taking charge, Dhanaula SHO Lakhwinder Singh sent back to police lines

Singh was earlier transferred to the district police lines on July 25 following the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala city on July 22

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Inspector Lakhwinder Singh. File Photo
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Just three days after being posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Dhanaula police station, Inspector Lakhwinder Singh has been transferred back to the Barnala district police lines. Sub-Inspector Manjit Singh has been given the officiating charge of the police station.

No major reason has been cited for the latest transfer.

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Singh was earlier transferred to the district police lines on July 25 following the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala city on July 22. He was recently posted as the SHO of Dhanaula police station, where he remained for only three days.

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Singh's posting as Dhanaula SHO had come around one-and-a-half-month after the July 22 incident, in which 18 sanitation workers were reportedly injured and 12 of them were hospitalised. His transfer to the district police lines at the time came amid mounting pressure from sanitation workers, who later launched a statewide agitation.

Then Barnala DSP Satvir Singh was also suspended in connection with the incident and continues to remain suspended.

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The issue had also drawn political attention, with opposition parties backing the protesting sanitation workers. Their demands, including regularisation, were later accepted, following which the workers called off their agitation.

A senior police officer said no fresh negligence on the part of the Inspector had come to light and that the transfer was made on administrative grounds.

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