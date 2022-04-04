3 days on, cow dung cakes, wild grass dot Sangrur grain markets

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 3

Three days after procurement of wheat began in the state, cow dung cakes and wild grass can still be found at numerous purchase centres in Sangrur district, which points towards alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned for cleaning grain markets.

Sangrur has a total of 11 market committees and Malerkotla has four. Each market committee gets between Rs 10 and 15 lakhs for cleaning and making other basic arrangements ahead of procurement.

Officials claimed that Assembly poll led to delay in cleaning process, but farmers demand audit of funds sanctioned for maintenance of the mandis.

During a visit to some grain markets, The Tribune found that there was no potable water and lighting arrangements.

“Officials will misappropriate lakhs of rupees sanctioned for providing basic facilities in purchase centres like before. Cow dung cakes and wild grass can still be seen. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should get the physical verification of mandis done,” said Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Nadampur village.

Sources said the authorities had finalised the tenders on March 29 and contractors started work on March 30, but there’s no visible change so far.

Sangrur District Mandi Officer Mandeep Singh said, “Cleaning work is going on at majority of the purchase centres. If work has not started at any place, I will look into the matter.”