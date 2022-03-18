3 days on, no arrest in kabaddi player's murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

Three days after the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, no arrest has been made so far in the case.

Sandeep Singh was shot dead as he watched a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Kalan village in Nakodar. The assailants escaped in a car after committing the crime.

Sandeep was a UK resident and president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation. Thousands of people protested against the crime at the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday.

Various politicians have also visited Sandeep’s house to express solidarity with his family. Of those who visited his house so far, include newly elected AAP MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur Mann, Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, SAD leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Ghanaur MLA Gurlal Ghanaur.

The family is yet to conduct his last rites as they said they were waiting for all relatives to come. Sandeep and his wife lived in England. Sandeep is also survived by two sons.

Angrez Singh, the brother of Sandeep Singh, said, “He dedicated his life to kabaddi and played the sport for 23 years. He was born a farmer, but kabaddi was his life-long passion. We trust the police and we know we will get justice. We just want the guilty to be brought to the book.”

Hakam Singh, chairman, Major League Kabaddi Federation, said, “He made unparalleled contribution to the sport. He was instrumental in getting kabaddi cup first prize cash reward being increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Among others, he started getting referees and support staff paid. He also advocated dope tests on the pattern of World Anti Doping Agency. He was out to clean the game.”

He said, “We are only concerned with justice. It must be looked into that who might benefit from his murder.”

Jalandhar SSP Satinder Singh said, “Investigations are on in the case and we are hoping for a breakthrough soon.” —