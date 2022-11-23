DCs of Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr, Sangrur apologise to Vidhan Sabha panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Three Deputy Commissioners, posted in different districts of the state, have apologised before the privileges committee of the Vidhan Sabha.

The Deputy Commissioners, posted at Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr and Sangrur, had been summoned by the committee headed by MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori for breach of protocol in following the seating plan and giving due honour to the elected representatives of the Vidhan Sabha during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

The officers are learnt to have been told to exercise caution and accord due respect to the MLAs.

As many as five Deputy Commissioners had been summoned by the committee. The DCs of Mohali and Bathinda, too, had been asked to appear before the committee. While the Bathinda DC had sought exemption from his appearance, the Mohali DC reportedly arrived late. They will now have to appear before the committee in its next meeting on December 6.

It may be mentioned that the privileges committee has also received complaints from the MLAs against three other Deputy Commissioners, posted at Dinanagar, Rampura Phul and Dasuya.

