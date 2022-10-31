Faridkot: 3 die in bike-car collision

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 30

Three members of a family died when their motorcycle collided head on with a car on the Faridkot-Ferozepur road recently. The deceased include an 11-year-old boy.

According to the police, two days after the death of his 42-year-old father, Santpreet Singh (11) of Jhariwala village complained of stomach ache today. His cousin Gurkirat Singh (22) and his aunt Sarbjit Kaur (44) decided to take him to a doctor in the adjoining village, Golewala.

On their way to the doctor, the victims were hit by a high-speed car. The driver allegedly fled and has reportedly been identified.

