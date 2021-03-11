3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Bathinda, April 30
Three MGNREGA workers, including two women, were killed and five others injured in a road accident near Jagah Ram Tirath on Saturday.
The deceased include Baggar Singh and his daughter-in-laws (Sukhpreet Kaur and Paramjit Kaur). The labourers were going to work on a modified motorcycle ( jugadu rehri) when a pick-up vehicle coming from the opposite side hit them.
Driver of the pick-up vehicle and villagers rushed the injured to the government hospitals at Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda.
