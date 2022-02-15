3 die in road accidents

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Three persons were killed in two separate road accidents on Monday. Gajinder Singh (23) and Ram Niwas (18) died on the spot after their motorcyle was reportedly hit by a pick-up van. A case has been registered. In another incident, victim Resham Singh (27), lost control of his tractor at Chak 6-STG village near Makkasar on Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh road. OC

18K sedative pills recovered

Abohar: The police have recovered 18,800 intoxicating pills from the possession of two youngsters. SHO Vikram Singh Chauhan said they intercepted a motorcycle of Vikas Nayak of Chak 3-SD Masaniwala village, and Kuldeep Nayak of Malsar. The SHO said a case had been registered under various Sections of the NDPS Act. OC

10K litres of lahan seized

Moga: The police have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit and recovered around 10,000 litres of lahan from Sherpur Taiba village located along the Sutlej basin in Dharamkot. The peddler has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, who managed to escape from the spot. Cops recovered lahan from a pit. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against Gurcharan.